Peters Township High School ranked 7th among best high schools in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual U.S. News and World Report rankings of the best high schools in the country are out and Peters Township High School is among the top ten in Pennsylvania.
Peters Township is ranked the 7th best in the state based on graduation rate and college readiness.
It ranks the 312th best in the country.
Pittsburgh CAPA ranks 12th in Pennsylvania. Mt. Lebanon ranks 15th.
Upper St. Clair ranks 17th and Hampton ranks 19th.
To read the full list of rankings, click here.
