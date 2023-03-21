Peter Gabriel adds Pittsburgh stop to tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of 13 cities Peter Gabriel is adding to his massive tour.

The Genesis co-founder will bring i/o – The Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 23.

Before touring North America, Gabriel will play nearly two dozen shows in Europe.

A press release says Gabriel will play new material from his forthcoming album i/o as well as hits and fan favorites. He'll be joined by bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., though fans will have access to a presale.