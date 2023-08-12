Pet cockatoo rescued from tree in South Park
SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a pet bird being stranded in a tree in South Park Friday night.
The pet cockatoo, named Rocket, flew away early Friday and was found up in a tree, prompting the fire response.
While setting up equipment at the scene, the cockatoo flew to another tree, then to the ground, where he was reunited with family members.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.