Pet cockatoo rescued from tree in South Park

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a pet bird being stranded in a tree in South Park Friday night.

This evening, Stations 270 and 271 were dispatched for a public assist near Corrigan Circle in South Park. Caller... Posted by Broughton Vol. Fire Department - South Park Twp. on Friday, August 11, 2023

The pet cockatoo, named Rocket, flew away early Friday and was found up in a tree, prompting the fire response.

While setting up equipment at the scene, the cockatoo flew to another tree, then to the ground, where he was reunited with family members.