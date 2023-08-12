Pet cockatoo rescued from tree in South Park

Watch CBS News
SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a pet bird being stranded in a tree in South Park Friday night.

 The pet cockatoo, named Rocket, flew away early Friday and was found up in a tree, prompting the fire response.

While setting up equipment at the scene, the cockatoo flew to another tree, then to the ground, where he was reunited with family members.

