Periwinkle's Bakery and Cafe closes permanently after less than two years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An O'Hara township bakery has shut its doors for good.

According to the Tribune-Review, Periwinkle's Bakery and Cafe has permanently closed after less than two years in business.

The Trib reports that the business closed temporarily late last year amid issues involving staffing and now, the shop won't be reopening after all.

The store location located along Gamma Drive is now up for lease through Hanna Commercial Real Estate.

Any customers with unused gift cards are asked to mail them to the following address:

Thomas J. Friel, Perwinkle's Bakery & Cafe, 900 Gamma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.