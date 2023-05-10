Police investigate 'perceived threat' to flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a "perceived threat" to a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Airport Authority said police responded around 4:30 p.m. after a "perceived threat" to an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart Pittsburgh to Philadelphia International Airport.

The spokesperson said a passenger who was late and missed boarding "made a threat against the aircraft to gate agents." The passenger was detained and all passengers were deplaned while officials investigate.

Those passengers are being rebooked, authorities said.

Operations at the airport were not impacted, the spokesperson said. It is not clear what type of charges the person may face.