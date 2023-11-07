Pepsi cuts ribbon on new facility near Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new 150,000-square-foot Pepsi facility near the Pittsburgh International Airport will ship up to 10 million cases of drinks every year.

Pepsi cut the ribbon last week on a brand new distribution center just north of the airport's airfield, near Dick's Sporting Goods' corporate headquarters. Including Wabtec at the airport's Neighborhood 91 advanced manufacturing campus, there are now three of America's largest corporations with stakes in the airport's commercial real estate.

The airport said the new facility has another 32,000 square feet available for expansion and can accommodate up to 300 employees. It'll hold 600 to 700 different products in the warehouse.

Pepsi has been in the area for 65 years, most recently with a distribution facility in McKees Rocks. All the employees there have been moved to the new building, the airport said.

Pepsi said it chose the new location because it's efficient and close to highway infrastructure that will improve access and delivery routes.

"At PepsiCo Beverages North America, we're proud to invest and build for the future, across the North Division," PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division President Richard Glover said in a news release. "With this new facility, we have upgraded our operation, providing a better experience for our team. We look forward to future growth and strengthening our relationships within this market."

He called the new facility a commitment to the market, employees and customers.

Development firm Al. Neyer LLC, which leases the parcel from the airport authority, constructed the building.