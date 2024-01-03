People's Natural Gas files rate case with Pa. Public Utility Commission, proposing rate hikes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People's Natural Gas is looking to raise its rates.

The company recently filed a rate case with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

People's proposed raises would amount to a 21 percent increase in monthly bills for residential customers and eight percent for others.

If they are to be approved as is, or with adjustments, they would not go into effect until September.

The company is asking for the increase to help pay for old pipe replacement as well as other investments they are looking to make.