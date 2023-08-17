Watch CBS News
Peoples Gas crews digging along Mill Street in Penn Hills

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PENN HILLS (KDKA) -- Peoples Gas crews were called out overnight to a street in Penn Hills.

The workers were seen digging and working along Mill Street just after 2 a.m. 

img-3530.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

This is about five miles from the scene of the Rustic Ridge Drive home explosion in Plum Borough.

KDKA has reached out to Peoples Gas and are waiting to hear back on exactly what the issue might have been there. 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 4:41 AM

