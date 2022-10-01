Watch CBS News
People honoring pediatric cancer warriors gather on Warhol Bridge

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The night was lit up and shining bright on Friday in Pittsburgh.

People gathered on the Andy Warhol Bridge Bridge with flashlights and other formers of lighting. 

Now, why was that?

They said other cities light up their skylines in gold during September to honor pediatric cancer warriors.

Those on the bridge said they want Pittsburgh to do the same in the future.

On Friday night, they gathered in hopes of raising awareness.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 11:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

