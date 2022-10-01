People honoring pediatric cancer warriors gather on Warhol Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The night was lit up and shining bright on Friday in Pittsburgh.

People gathered on the Andy Warhol Bridge Bridge with flashlights and other formers of lighting.

Now, why was that?

They said other cities light up their skylines in gold during September to honor pediatric cancer warriors.

Those on the bridge said they want Pittsburgh to do the same in the future.

On Friday night, they gathered in hopes of raising awareness.