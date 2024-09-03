Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The a capella group Pentatonix is bringing their Christmas tour to Pittsburgh this holiday season.

The group's Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 24

"We know it's still summer… but we couldn't wait to share this with y'all! Starting in November, we'll be stopping by 25 CITIES across North America for our BRAND NEW CHRISTMAS TOUR!" the group posted on social media.

The tour kicks off in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 14 and makes more than two dozen stops across the United States before ending in Dallas on Dec. 22. Before Pittsburgh, Pentatonix will make a stop at Hershey's GIANT Center.

Pentatonix has seven holiday collections under their belts. Last winter, Pentatonix released "The Greatest Christmas Hits," which had the group's top holiday songs and eight new tracks.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.