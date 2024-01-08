Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO says tolls are likely going to keep going up for the next 30 years

Turnpike CEO says tolls are likely going to keep going up for next 30 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Turnpike rates went up again by 5% on Sunday.

The turnpike's CEO expects smaller increases in rates next year, but increases every year for quite some time.

From end to end, it's already the most expensive toll road in America, and now tolls are up again this year by 5%.

"We are at 15 cents per mile on average," said Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.

But given the size of our state, that mileage adds up quickly. Toll-by-plate across the state is now over $105 -- $54 with E-ZPass. Pittsburgh to Philadelphia is over $70, around $35 with E-ZPass. To Harrisburg, it's just under $50 for toll-by-plate and $25 with E-ZPass.

"It's going to make getting to work even harder. I don't make a lot of money to begin with. Having to pay increased rates is just the worst," said turnpike customer Danielle Heinbaugh.

Compton says after the Legislature required the turnpike to turn over $450 million a year to PennDOT, totaling $8 billion, higher tolls were inevitable.

"Each year that we had to put that money in, we basically signed a 30-year mortgage. Think about that every year, $450 million," said Compton.

The turnpike essentially borrowed that money to pay PennDOT and even though the annual payment to PennDOT has now been reduced to $50 million, the turnpike must pay back the old loans for the next 30 years.

Jon Delano: "Does that mean that our fares on the turnpike are going to go up until 2050?"

Compton: "That's a fair statement, Jon."

But Compton says he's working to bring the annual rate hikes down.

"The goal is within the next couple of years to get to 3%. So next couple of years we come to 4%, then 3%. And I know no one likes toll rate increases," Compton said.

Remember Ben Franklin's old saying? The only thing certain in life is death and taxes. Well, make that death, taxes and higher tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.