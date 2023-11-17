Pennsylvania's unemployment rate remains at record low 3.4% in October

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its preliminary employment report for October on Friday morning and the Commonwealth's unemployment rate remained at a record low.

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was unchanged over the month of October ay 3.4%.

That remains a record low dating back to January 1976.

The civilian labor force in Pennsylvania, which is the estimated number of people working or looking for work, was up 2,000 due to gains of 1,000 in both resident employment and unemployment.

Nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 8,300 over the month and set a new record high of 6,171,600 in September.

Jobs did increase from September in six of the Commonwealth's 11 supersectors with the largest gain coming in education and health services, increasing by 2,300, representing a record high.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9%

You can get more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's website at this link.