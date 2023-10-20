Pennsylvania's unemployment rate once again sets new record low in September

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its preliminary employment report for September on Friday morning and the Commonwealth's unemployment rate reached a new record low.

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was down one-tenth a percentage point over the month of September to 3.4%.

That represents a new record low dating back to January 1976.

The civilian labor force in Pennsylvania, which is the estimated number of people working or looking for work, was down 2,000 over the month the employment rate rose by 2,000 from August and unemployment fell by 4,000.

Nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 8,300 over the month and set a new record high of 6,171,600 in September.

This is the ninth consecutive month that jobs in Pennsylvania have set a new, all-time high level. In eight of the 11 industry supersectors, jobs increased with the largest increase in education and health services.

The other three supersectors also reached all-time highs in September.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the unemployment rate was unchanged from August at 3.8%.

You can get more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's website at this link.