Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hits record low of 4 percent in October

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate set a new record low in the month of October.

According to Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry, the unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point in October to 4 percent.

"With Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipping to 4.0 percent for the first time, this is a historic opportunity to reflect on the critical value of each and every worker in the Commonwealth," said Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Individually, we work to follow our passions and support our families. Collectively, Pennsylvania workers are the engine of a world-class economy."

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force was up by 2,000 over the month and the employment count rose to 6,193,000 while unemployment declined to 258,000.

In the time between April 2020 to October 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 92 percent of the jobs lost in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.