Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hits record low of 3.5 percent in December

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage in December to 3.9%, another record low.

Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate was also down one-tenth of a percentage at 3.5%.

"Pennsylvania's new record low unemployment rate of 3.9% is encouraging. Pennsylvanians are reentering the workforce, launching new careers, and pursuing jobs that sustain their families. Opportunity abounds today for Pennsylvania workers," said Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker. "We also know that a historically tight labor market presents its own challenges, particularly for employers who need workers with specialized skillsets."

The commonwealth's civilian labor force was up 9,000 over the month and unemployment declined by 1,000.

Pennsylvania's number of nonfarm jobs was up 17,000 over December, reaching 6,040,100.

From April 2020 through December 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 95% of jobs lost in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.