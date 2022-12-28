Pennsylvania's population drops by 40,000 from 2021 to 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022.

The decline in population is according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

It was the fourth largest yearly loss out of all states.

Most states in the Northeast and Midwest saw population declines, while states in the Southeast and Southwest saw increases, mainly from migration.

As of July 1, Pennsylvana has more than 12.9 million residents, making it the fifth most populous state.