Pennsylvanians bet more than $71 million on Super Bowl LVIII

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvanians bet more than $71 million on the Super Bowl, according to preliminary figures released by the state's Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

Through retail and online sportsbooks, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said $71,554,099 was wagered on Super Bowl LVIII. It's a 15% decrease over the wagers placed last year when the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After payouts, revenue is expected to be a little over $11 million, compared to nearly $30 million last year, the Gaming Control Board said.

This was the sixth year where legal sports betting was available in Pennsylvania for the Super Bowl, and the fourth year where people could bet online.

But with the popularity and accessibility of sports betting, gambling counselors say they're seeing more young men battling addictions.

The Pennsylvania Problem Gambling Helpline has seen a major spike in young sports bettors asking for help, and gambling addiction counselor Jody Bechtold told KDKA-TV before the Super Bowl that her practice has been overwhelmed by requests for treatment from some as young as 18 who are tens of thousands of dollars in debt.

The Gaming Control Board said there were more than 875,000 online betting accounts active in Pennsylvania during Super Bowl weekend, citing data from geolocation technology service GeoComply. That's up from 793,000 reported last year, the board said.

