Pennsylvania woman now believed to be oldest living person in North America

A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.

Naomi Whitehead, who lives in a senior care community in Greenville West Salem, attained that status after Elizabeth Francis of Texas died on Oct. 22.

Whitehead, who says she never smoked or drank alcohol, was born in September 1910 on a farm in Georgia and has outlived her longtime husband and their three sons. She has credited her longevity to good genes and enjoying various activities such as cooking, baking, drawing and listening to music.

"She's a Godly woman,'' Dan Whitehead, her grandson, told the New Castle News. "She is truly blessed.''

Whitehead told the New Castle News in September 2023 that she hasn't set a goal on how long she wants to live but noted, "I'll live as long as the Lord lets me."

In September, Whitehead was presented with a special citation from Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Mercer) in honor of her birthday.

"Social wellness is a vital part of healthy aging, and Naomi is a shining example of how maintaining relationships and being part of a community can enrich our lives, no matter our age," a Facebook post from St. Paul's Senior Living Community said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the life expectancy at birth for women in Georgia is 77.1 years. For women in Pennsylvania, it is 79.3 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.