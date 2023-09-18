75-year-old Pennsylvania woman convicted of murder in death of husband

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania woman was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of her husband.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced Monday in a release that 75-year-old Nancy Focht of Bedford County was found guilty on Sept. 15 by a jury of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 27 and faces a mandatory life prison term without parole.

According to the release, prosecutors presented evidence that on Sept. 11, 2018, Focht shot her husband, David Focht Sr., in a shed outside their home following an argument. She confessed to the shooting months later, officials said.

"The defendant murdered her husband and created a false narrative to hide what she did," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in the release. "Thanks to the investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly on this case, she will be held accountable for her crimes. I hope this guilty verdict brings closure to the family and loved ones of Mr. Focht, who have waited patiently for justice to be served. "