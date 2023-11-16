Pennsylvania woman charged with child endangerment after kids found living in home with dead man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Pennsylvania has been charged with child endangerment after state police found a man dead inside a home.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers from Gettysburg responded on Nov. 7 to a home on West King Street in Littlestown Borough in Adams County. CBS 21 reported that state police were called to investigate a dead body.

When they arrived, according to the state police report, they found a woman and her two children, ages 9 and 5, living in "deplorable" conditions at the home, which was rat-infested.

CBS 21 also reported that troopers found the children's father dead inside the home on the second floor. He reportedly had rats all over his body.

The TV station reported that state police said 35-year-old Kayla Little of Littlestown identified the man as the father of her two children and officers confirmed that the children were living at the home when their father died.

Feces were found on the bathroom walls and more rats were seen in the kitchen and living rooms, CBS 21 reported citing state police.

Little has been charged with two counts of child endangerment in connection with the case.