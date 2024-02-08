Pennsylvania auctioning off more than 400 used vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- More than 400 vehicles used by the state and seized by law enforcement are hitting the auction block next week.

The Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management is auctioning off a variety of four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks as well as front and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from popular manufactures like Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford.

There will also be alternative fuel vehicles and several vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies, the department says.

The February Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on Firehouse Road in Grantville. An in-person preview begins on Friday and runs through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is mandatory and has to be done before Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

Buyers have to use certified funds like a money order, cashier's check or certified check made payable to "Manheim Keystone PA." No cash will be accepted.

This auction is the first of six tentatively scheduled to be held throughout 2024. The state's used commonwealth fleet vehicle auctions are open to members of the general public, including dealers.

Pennsylvania's Department of General Services has over 900 public servants who serve as police officers, engineers, maintenance technicians, auto mechanics, custodians, equipment managers and more.

More information about the auction, including a list of vehicles and more policies, can be found on the Department of General Service's website.