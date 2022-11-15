Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter.

Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills.

All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says.

In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2% increase from 9.36 cents to 11.25 cents per kWh. Penn Power will increase from 10.348 cents to 10.511 cents per kWh and West Penn Power will go from 8.306 cents to 8.517 cents per kWh.

Wellsboro Electric customers will see the largest increase at 34%.

In the past few months, the Public Utility Commission also says many natural gas distribution companies have also adjusted the price to compare for non-shopping customers.

Columbia Gas had a 128% increase, up from $0.32613 to $0.7457 per therm. Peoples Gas actually went down by 6.6% from $8.713 to $8.1342 per Mcf.

To save on your energy bill this winter, the commission said to pay attention to the thermostat. Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact costs by up to 3%. Have your furnace serviced, insulate and seal leaks around your home and if you're struggling to pay the bill, reach out to your utilities for help.