Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey thinks his accomplishments will earn him another term

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sen. Bob Casey is facing his strongest challenge for reelection in years.

But Casey, who sat down with KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, thinks his record of performance for Pennsylvania will earn him another term in the U.S. Senate.

Casey has become a fixture in the Senate since he defeated Rick Santorum in 2006. Now some Republicans think in Dave McCormick, they have a candidate with the skill and financial resources to take on Casey.

Delano: "Why do you want another term in the U.S. Senate?"

Casey: "Jon, I want to keep delivering for the people of our state. I think I have a strong record of having delivered."

Casey gets specific, citing his support for bills McCormick opposes, like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the American Recovery Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act, bringing home dollars for roads, bridges, education and health care.

"If you look at Allegheny County, there are 107 examples just in Allegheny County of how I've delivered," Casey said.

"Capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for Medicare Part D beneficiaries – I want to finish the job on that so that every American who needs insulin has that cap of $35 a month. Republicans blocked that, but we got that cap in place," he added.

Whether voters give credit to Casey remains to be seen, but Casey hammers his views on shrinkflation and corporate profits.

"Corporate profits in America are going up 75%, five times the rate of inflation, so corporate profits drove a lot of the inflation. At the same time their profits are up, their prices were up, and I just think we need to hold them accountable," Casey said.

While Casey thinks McCormick's nearly two decades of out-of-state residency will be an issue, in the end, he says it will be who is on the side of Pennsylvanians -- a life-long mainstream Pennsylvanian or a multimillionaire like McCormick.

"He ran a big hedge fund where he increased investments in China by over 100,000%. That's how much the investments in China grew, and he was not only investing in China, he was investing for, on behalf of, China," Casey said.

"When China cheats, Pennsylvania loses jobs. So he's helped to fuel that rise of China, and I think that's going to be a major issue in the campaign," Casey added.

These are just a few of the many issues we can expect these candidates to raise. The election is in six months.