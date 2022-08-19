Pennsylvania unemployment rate falls to 4.3-percent in July

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released their preliminary jobs report on Friday and the commonwealth's unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.3.

Compared to the national unemployment rate of 3.5-percent, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate fell 2.1 percentage points from July 2021 and the national rate was down 1.9 percentage points from July 2021.

"As the unemployment rate continues to steadily decline, job growth continues across the board in industries ranging from professional and business services to trade and transportation," said Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "This month marks the first time since June 2019 that we have had 4.3 percent unemployment."

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force was unchanged and the employment count rose by 12,000 to 6,171,000.

Meanwhile, unemployment declined by 12,000 to 275,000.

Total nonfarm jobs were up by 31,000 over the month to 5,979,000 in July.

You can get the full report on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's website at this link.