Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to redesign Breezewood Interchange with connection to I-70

BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike plans on redesigning the Breezewood Interchange.

The turnpike is beginning the first steps of the redesign, accepting statements of interest from engineering firms through Oct. 17. The project includes a connection to I-70 and a three-mile reconstruction, widening the road to six lanes.

In 2022, nearly 2.7 million drivers exited at the Breezewood Interchange and more than 2.8 million entered the turnpike there. Trucks accounted for almost 40% of traffic, the turnpike said.

"Redesigning the Breezewood Interchange will have a significant impact on Pennsylvania drivers, visitors and commercial customers," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, who also chairs the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said in a news release.

"Beyond reducing congestion and improving travel times, a connection to I-70 enhances safety, air quality and accessibility to the roadway, while turning land back over to the community for development. There's also an opportunity to enhance our Commonwealth's truck parking capacity and improve access to safe parking."

The turnpike says the Breezewood Interchange was scheduled for renovations, but instead of replacing existing infrastructure, the commission is taking the opportunity to connect to I-70 and try to clear up congestion.

Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton says the redesign will provide more convenient access for Pennsylvania visitors and residents.

"This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing transportation infrastructure, connectivity and opportunities in the Breezewood area," Compton said in a press release.

The selected firm is slated to be named in spring 2025, the turnpike says.