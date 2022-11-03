Crash involving tractor trailers, tanker truck forces 60-mile detour for Turnpike drivers

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A crash involving at least two tractor trailers shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Thursday morning and forced drivers to take a 60-mile detour.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

In addition to the tractor trailers, the crash caused a tanker truck to hit the median barrier.

Crews spent hours clearing the scene, prompting a 60-mile detour for drivers.

CRASH DELAYS - #PaTurnpike I-76 east mile 20.1 between Beaver Valley Exit #13 & Cranberry Exit #28. The left lane is closed due to the previously crash. Significant delays have formed eastbound. Watch for slow or stopped traffic.@PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @TotalTrafficCLE pic.twitter.com/kGPf21UYjK — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) November 3, 2022

There were significant delays on both sides of the highway for hours. Crews finally cleared the scene after 2 p.m.

Drivers heading through that area have been urged to watch for slowdowns and delays.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.