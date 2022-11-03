Crash involving tractor trailers, tanker truck forces 60-mile detour for Turnpike drivers
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A crash involving at least two tractor trailers shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Thursday morning and forced drivers to take a 60-mile detour.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits.
In addition to the tractor trailers, the crash caused a tanker truck to hit the median barrier.
Crews spent hours clearing the scene, prompting a 60-mile detour for drivers.
There were significant delays on both sides of the highway for hours. Crews finally cleared the scene after 2 p.m.
Drivers heading through that area have been urged to watch for slowdowns and delays.
