Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission warns about phishing scam targeting E-ZPass users

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning E-ZPass customers about a scam that is targeting users with text messages asking for personal financial information.

The texts say they're from "PA Turnpike Toll Services" and include "urgent requests" about the accounts' overdue balance and coming late fees, according to a release from the Turnpike Commission.

Don't click on the link if you receive a text or email message like that saying it's from E-ZPass or another toll agency, the commission said. Similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country in recent days, the statement said.

For E-ZPass customers, there are multiple approved safe methods to check your account — the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or the PA Toll Pay app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.

Customers who get a fraudulent message can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.