Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Beaver County leaves at least 18 people injured

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- There are multiple people injured following a seven-vehicle pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township, authorities said.

At least 18 people have been injured. The extent of those injuries is not yet known.

UPDATE -CRASH - #PaTurnpike I-76 milepost West 14.2 in area of Beaver Valley Exit #13. Left lane is open. Significant delays exist. pic.twitter.com/sHe1jpDFsF — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) November 11, 2022

First responders have rushed to the scene at mile marker 14.2.

Much of the Turnpike westbound in that area is closed, but the left lane has reopened to traffic, Turnpike officials said. They are warning of significant delays.

