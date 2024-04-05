Start of Pennsylvania trout season may be tricky after flooding

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- Trout season starts Saturday, and it follows a not-so-wonderful week of weather. Many streams and creeks were out of their banks and created a mess across the region.

On Friday, water levels were still high and moving quickly. For everyone heading out, it's recommended you take some extra precautions with conditions like this.

Brown, dirty and debris-filled water was still chugging along after a soaking wet week. It's not the ideal way to head into the first day of trout season. Finding "the big one" may be a little more challenging.

"They're not going to be right where they threw them in the water so it might take a little bit to find where they're at, the soft spots, but they will be able to find them," said John Andrejcik with Allegheny Angler in Tarentum.

Andrejcik said the weather is not stopping people though. The store near the Allegheny River was busy with people grabbing last-second supplies. He still expects many people to head out and take advantage of the weekend.

"Interesting, dicey, but it's not going to deter too many people because not only do they go for trout fishing but they go for the comradery," Andrejcik said.

With less-than-ideal conditions, it begs the question of safety. If you can't see the bottom of the stream or creek, don't go in. Try to take small steps if you do go in the water and avoid taking larger steps. If this is your first time fishing, it may be best to stay on the bank and out of the water. It may still be moving at a high level and with some speed over the weekend.

"If you're familiar with the area, that's a plus, but you don't want to walk into anything fast where you can't see the bottom," Andrejcik said.

Andrejcik says there shouldn't be too much debris in creeks and streams but if you're near a river it could be a concern. The murkiness could play a role in fish seeing the bait and taking it, so there may need to be some more patience this year, but the best advice is to stay safe, have a good time and keep your hook in the water on standby.

"Just stay in the water. Don't let anything deter you. You'll catch fish. They stock plenty of fish," Andrejcik said on Friday.

The state stocked about 700 streams and 130 lakes with more than 3 million trout this year. A fishing license is required for anyone 16 and older.