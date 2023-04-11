Pennsylvania Treasury to hold unclaimed property auction this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The online auction for unclaimed property in Pennsylvania takes place this week.

The auction, which is set for Wednesday and Thursday, will include jewelry, money, books and other items "that have been safeguarded in Treasury's vault," a release Monday from Treasurer Stacy Garrity said.

The auction will feature 4,250 items from the vault, including a 14-karat gold stick pin brooch with a 2-caret diamond and an 18-karat yellow gold pocket watch.

"There are some remarkable items available to bid on in this auction," Garrity said in the release. "Any proceeds will be carefully tracked – and will always be available for the rightful owner to claim any time, even years or decades from now."

The Treasury says about one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property, and the auction helps highlight the program.

Items up for auction can be previewed here. To search for unclaimed property, click here.