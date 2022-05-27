Watch CBS News
Local News

Lost Bronze Star returned to family of local veteran

/ CBS News

Bronze Star returned to family of late WWII veteran in Lower Burrell
Bronze Star returned to family of late WWII veteran in Lower Burrell 00:56

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) -- Just days before Memorial Day, a Bronze Star is back with the family of a local U.S. Army veteran.

Frank Musto served in World War II and was wounded in battle while serving in France.

He was awarded several medals for his service; and after he died, is children split them up between themselves.

The Bronze Star was in a safe deposit box that went unclaimed when one of Musto's sons passed away.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity and her office worked to track down the Musto family. On Friday, they returned the medal to the family in Lower Burrell.

"A lot of veterans out there that probably have lost medals. It's nice to get it back," son Ron Musto said.

The Pennsylvania Treasury has returned a total of 560 military decorations and memorabilia. 

First published on May 27, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.