Pennsylvania Treasury celebrating 'Grandparents Day' by promoting unclaimed money

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - This Sunday is Grandparents Day and the Pennsylvania Treasury knows just the way to celebrate. 

Money! 

The agency wants you and your grandparents to know they still have unclaimed money and/or property. 

According to the treasury, there is more than $9 million owed to Pennsylvania grandparents. 

To find out if you or your grandparent qualify head to the treasury website at this link!

First published on September 9, 2022 / 11:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

