Pennsylvania Treasury celebrating 'Grandparents Day' by promoting unclaimed money
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - This Sunday is Grandparents Day and the Pennsylvania Treasury knows just the way to celebrate.
Money!
The agency wants you and your grandparents to know they still have unclaimed money and/or property.
According to the treasury, there is more than $9 million owed to Pennsylvania grandparents.
To find out if you or your grandparent qualify head to the treasury website at this link!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.