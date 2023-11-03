Pennsylvania treasurer warns seniors and others of property tax and rent rebate scam

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning the public of a scam targeting property tax and rent rebate recipients.

According to Garrity, a scammer is calling residents who have applied for a rebate and asking for bank account information as they attempt to steal personal information.

The caller claims to be from the Treasury Department, asks for a bank account number, and claims that a property tax or rent rebate payment can be made via direct deposit.

"The sad reality is that scammers never stop, and we all need to be constantly on guard," Treasurer Garrity said. "It sickens me that they're targeting the seniors and people with disabilities who applied for a Property Tax/Rent Rebate, but these criminals have no conscience or compassion."

She also is reminding Pennsylvanians to never give out their banking information or other financial information via the phone just because someone calls asking for it.

"If someone claims to be from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, do not hesitate to contact us to confirm that it's really us," she said.

While direct deposit is available for these rebates, that must be set up through the Treasury Department on the application for the rebate program.

You can contact the treasury should you be a target of the same or to learn more about the rebate program at this link.