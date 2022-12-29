Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania to send snow equipment, personnel to Buffalo to support snow removal

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf administration announces grants to help people experiencing homelessness
Wolf administration announces grants to help people experiencing homelessness 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced a new initiative to help the city of Buffalo after a winter storm wreaked havoc to the community. 

The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will send personnel and equipment to help the snow removal operations of the local emergency personnel. 

"The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences," said Gov. Wolf. "Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we're happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help."

Nine dump trucks from PennDOT, and associated operators and support personnel, will head to Buffalo on Dec. 29 at their assigned staging area. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 11:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.