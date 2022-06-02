Pennsylvania to invest nearly $2 million in new baby formula manufacturer
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania will invest close to $2 million in a new baby manufacturer.
"By Heart" is the first new FDA-registered formula manufacturer in 15 years.
According to Governor Tom Wolf, the money will help the company complete its canning line and dry blend area in its new facility in Reading.
Gov. Wolf said it will create dozens of jobs and should help ease the formula shortage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.