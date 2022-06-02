Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania to invest nearly $2 million in new baby formula manufacturer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. investing $1.75M in new baby formula shortage
Pa. investing $1.75M in new baby formula shortage 00:16

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania will invest close to $2 million in a new baby manufacturer.

"By Heart" is the first new FDA-registered formula manufacturer in 15 years.

According to Governor Tom Wolf, the money will help the company complete its canning line and dry blend area in its new facility in Reading.

Gov. Wolf said it will create dozens of jobs and should help ease the formula shortage.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 4:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.