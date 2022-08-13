Pennsylvania to dedicate $375 million to create affordable housing

Funding to be used to address affordable housing

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf and members of the General Assembly celebrated efforts to address the affordable housing crisis.

$375 million will be used to create new units, repair existing residences, and fund home repairs.

Lawmakers have said quality and affordable housing is a right.

They also discussed how gentrification, aging infrastructure, and rising property values are some of the major challenges across Pennsylvania.