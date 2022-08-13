Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania to dedicate $375 million to create affordable housing

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Funding to be used to address affordable housing
Funding to be used to address affordable housing 00:26

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf and members of the General Assembly celebrated efforts to address the affordable housing crisis.

$375 million will be used to create new units, repair existing residences, and fund home repairs.

Lawmakers have said quality and affordable housing is a right.

They also discussed how gentrification, aging infrastructure, and rising property values are some of the major challenges across Pennsylvania.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.