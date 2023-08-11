Pennsylvania Task Force 1 deploying members to Maui after deadly wildfires

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KDKA/AP) -- The state is deploying two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 to Maui to support federal search and rescue efforts after wildfires killed at least 55 people.

The responders will join a 28-member FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Incident Support Team. They're expected to be there for at least two weeks.

"Pennsylvania is exceptionally proud to have these two Task Force members deploying to play a part in assisting with coordinated recovery efforts in Hawaii," PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.

"I want to wish these responders a safe deployment and a speedy return to their loved ones in Pennsylvania, and we extend our gratitude to the families and employers supporting them throughout their deployments. We are keeping the families of those who lost loved ones and everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers during this devastating time."

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina along the Pacific Ocean in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll would likely rise as search and rescue operations continue. Cadaver-sniffing dogs were brought in Friday to assist the search for the remains of people killed by the inferno, said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, at least three wildfires erupted on Maui this week, racing through parched brush covering the island.

The most serious one left the historic town of Lahaina a grid of gray, ashen rubble, wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes. Skeletal remains of buildings bowed under roofs that pancaked in the blaze. Palm trees were torched, boats in the harbor were scorched and the stench of burning lingered.

"Without a doubt, it feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina," the governor said after walking the ruins of the town Thursday morning with the mayor.

According to CBS News, the County of Maui said firefighters were continuing to fight flames as of early Friday morning in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, including ongoing fires and flare-ups.