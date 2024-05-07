Pennsylvania students make catapults as part of global learning festival

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Throughout the commonwealth on Tuesday, first and second graders were learning the science of siege, by designing and firing off some homemade catapults.

This crafty way of educating is all part of Remake Learning Days, a global learning festival that brings kids and teachers together to share the benefits of collaborative and hands-on learning. It is also part of the Career Ready PA Backpack Challenge.

"So the activities they are doing today are actually building skills that they are going to need for later in life and for their career," said Cari Kelm, Project ENGIN Coordinator at Shaler School District. "Things like problem solving and collaboration, perseverance and all of that sort of creative thinking that we are going to need in the world."

One of the biggest lessons from today, believe it or not, is that things don't always work and that you have to learn from your mistakes.

"They have learned over the years, through engineering and design and STEM program here that most of the time engineers fail several times before they succeed," said Kelm. "It is a great way to show kids that they can iterate ideas and make sure that have some perseverance and some grit to get ready for the world today."

