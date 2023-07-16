Code orange: Wildfire smoke to cause unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people across Pennsylvania on Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a statewide code orange air quality action day, meaning children, older people and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities.

Residents are also strongly encouraged to help reduce pollution by avoiding open burning and the use of gas-powered lawn equipment.

Smoke is on its way! You can see it covering much of the midwestern states. pic.twitter.com/GKSl5wBgVx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 16, 2023

NWS Pittsburgh pointed out the "milkish" tint to the sky on Sunday and said smoke is approaching from the west. The smoke is expected to improve during the second half of the day, NWS Pittsburgh said.

You can monitor the current air quality conditions at airnow.gov.