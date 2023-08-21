Pennsylvania state trooper charged with killing woman in crash on his way to work

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A state trooper was charged in a fiery crash that killed a woman in north central Pennsylvania, the attorney general's office announced on Monday.

Investigators said Trooper Michael Brown was on his way to work in Tioga County in his Jeep Grand Cherokee on Feb. 11 when he tried to pass a vehicle on Route 6 in Sullivan Township, illegally crossing the double yellow lines and hitting an oncoming vehicle head-on. The driver, Christine Woodward, was killed, the attorney general's office said.

Brown was charged with homicide by vehicle and five related summary traffic violations.

The attorney general's office said he turned himself in on Monday. His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

"This case involves the devastating loss of a mother and teacher, made even more tragic because it was entirely preventable," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "We must all remember to practice patience and abide by the laws of the Vehicle Code because, otherwise, we are capable of causing irreparable harm. "