Pennsylvania State Senate proposes bill to regulate "skill games"

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Senate legislation would add regulations to games of skill
Pa. State Senate legislation would add regulations to games of skill 00:23

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - New regulations could be coming to Pennsylvania's "Games of Skill" according to new legislation introduced in the Pennsylvania State Senate. 

Senate Bill 950 would add more regulations to skill games - better known as the gambling machines you see at restaurants, bars, and gas stations. 

The short title of the bill reads, "An act providing for skill video gaming; imposing duties on the Department of Revenue; providing for issuance of licenses for skill video gaming; imposing a tax and criminal and civil penalties; and providing for zoning."

The legislation was introduced by State Senator Gene Yaw and if passed, it would define where skill games can be, limit the number of games, as well as apply an additional tax to the games. 

Sen. Yaw's letter said that experts estimate an approximate $300 million in annual tax revenue would be generated for Pennsylvania through that legislation. 

The bill has not been put up for a vote yet. 

You can read the full text of the legislation at this link

First published on October 9, 2023 / 9:06 AM

