Pennsylvania State Police troopers help rescue bald eagle that was hit by car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bald eagle that was hit by a car has been taken in for rehabilitation after State Police troopers helped rescue it.

Pennsylvania State Police shared the story of the rescue on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo responded to a report of a bald eagle struck by a vehicle. It had an injured wing. Trooper Ebbert used his cruiser jacket to wrap the bird for secure transport. They met @PAGameComm Wardens at PSP Newport, who took the eagle for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/GhdeoeAPgr — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 12, 2024

State Police say that Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo were on duty and were called for a report of a bald eagle that was struck by a vehicle.

Trooper Ebbert used his jacket to help secure the bald eagle, that was dealing with an injury to its wing.

The eagle was taken to the State Police Newport barracks, just north of Harrisburg.

Troopers handed the injured eagle off to Game Commission wardens, who took the eagle for rehabilitation.