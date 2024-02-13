Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania State Police troopers help rescue bald eagle that was hit by car

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bald eagle that was hit by a car has been taken in for rehabilitation after State Police troopers helped rescue it.

Pennsylvania State Police shared the story of the rescue on X, formerly known as Twitter.

State Police say that Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo were on duty and were called for a report of a bald eagle that was struck by a vehicle. 

Trooper Ebbert used his jacket to help secure the bald eagle, that was dealing with an injury to its wing.

The eagle was taken to the State Police Newport barracks, just north of Harrisburg.

Troopers handed the injured eagle off to Game Commission wardens, who took the eagle for rehabilitation. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 3:01 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.