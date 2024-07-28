Pa. State trooper with ties to Pittsburgh area recovering after shooting in Lancaster

State trooper with ties to Pittsburgh area recovering after shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania State Police trooper with local ties is recovering after being shot in Lancaster.

Corporal Joseph Pokorny was shot in the arm while serving a warrant Wednesday morning with the Pennsylvania State Police SERT unit.

He was brought back to be with family in the Pittsburgh area while he recovers, where troopers, officers, family and friends lined up, awaiting his arrival.

Pokorny graduated from the Allegheny County Police Academy.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 40, is charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer in the shooting.

Troopers tell KDKA-TV that Gonzalez had a stolen gun and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from people in the Lancaster area.