Pennsylvania State Police respond to domestic incident in Indiana County

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a domestic incident in Indiana County.

Troopers have responded to a report of a barricaded gunman along the 1800 block of Route 403 in the village of Dixonville, according to the public information officer. Troopers are currently trying to hail the person out.

A perimeter has been established around the home, and no injuries have been reported as of 9:30 p.m. EST.

At this time, troopers are not asking residents to shelter in place.

