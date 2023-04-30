Pennsylvania State Police respond to domestic incident in Indiana County
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of a domestic incident in Indiana County.
Troopers have responded to a report of a barricaded gunman along the 1800 block of Route 403 in the village of Dixonville, according to the public information officer. Troopers are currently trying to hail the person out.
A perimeter has been established around the home, and no injuries have been reported as of 9:30 p.m. EST.
At this time, troopers are not asking residents to shelter in place.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.