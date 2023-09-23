Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 16-year-old Trinity Rose Desmond

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are requesting the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Trinity Rose Desmond, 16, was last seen on Sept. 21, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., wearing a brown flannel shirt with a 'Slipknot' logo on the back, a black belly shirt, black jeans, white shoes and a grey backpack.

KDKA

She has a buzzcut and multiple face piercings, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pa. State Police Butler barracks at 724-284-8100.