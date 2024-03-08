Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 54-year-old woman, Laura Ragano

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 54-year-old woman, Laura Ragano.

Photo of Laura Ragano provided by state police Pennsylvania State Police

According to state police, Ragano is believed to now be homeless and possibly living in the Pittsburgh area.

She was reported missing on Thursday by a friend and has not been seen since December 24, 2023, when she left her residence on Barrondale Road in Burrell Township.

Ragano is described as 5'5", 170 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. When she was last seen she was believed to be wearing black leggings and believed to be operating her white, Cadillac Deville sedan with Florida plates reading 37DNNM. That vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960.