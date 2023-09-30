Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 19-year-old, Zhamere Wyche out of Butler County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old, Zhamare Wyche.

According to state police, troopers were called to the 600 block of Unionville Road in Franklin Township on Friday when they learned that 19-year-old Zhamare Wyche had gone missing from the home.

Picture of Zhamere Wyche provided by state police. Pennsylvania State Police

It was reported that he was seen at the home around 3:30 p.m. that day and then left.

Wyche has multiple mental health disorders and is diabetic.

He is described as a black male, 5'8", 185 pounds with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black gym shorts.

If anyone sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts, they're asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Barracks at 724-284-8100.

