Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 19-year-old, Zhamere Wyche out of Butler County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old, Zhamare Wyche.
According to state police, troopers were called to the 600 block of Unionville Road in Franklin Township on Friday when they learned that 19-year-old Zhamare Wyche had gone missing from the home.
It was reported that he was seen at the home around 3:30 p.m. that day and then left.
Wyche has multiple mental health disorders and is diabetic.
He is described as a black male, 5'8", 185 pounds with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black gym shorts.
If anyone sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts, they're asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Barracks at 724-284-8100.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
for more features.