Pennsylvania State Police rolling out new white vehicles

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's state police vehicles are getting a makeover.

State police are currently deploying 260 Dodge Durango SUVs, which will be white instead of gray, said Trooper Clifford Greenfield, a public information officer for Troop A. About 20 to 30 vehicles a week are rolling out to stations across the state, he said.

According to Greenfield, the Indiana station already has three Durango SUVs. He called them "very noticeable" out on the road and in communities.

State police have nearly 1,200 marked patrol vehicles and a little over 300 unmarked patrol vehicles in their fleet, Greenfield said.

Command staff also wanted to give stations a mix of patrol vehicles so that troopers have different options depending on their needs, so Greenfield said they ordered both marked and unmarked Ford Interceptor SUVs and Chevrolet Tahoes. Those will be built later this year and will start being deployed by the end of summer.

"Those 397 new patrol vehicles will supplement the 260 Durangos from last year's order," Greenfield said in an email.

State police have been using gray cars since 2017. The cruisers had been white since 1991 and before that, they were gray from 1946 to 1963. Police said Dodge doesn't offer the gray color anymore, making it more expensive because it's a custom color.