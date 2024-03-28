Pennsylvania State Police hope new tip page can help solve crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are hoping that you have a tip that could lead to a breakthrough on dozens of cold cases.

State police unveiled PSP Tips on Thursday, which is a new way for the public to share information related to active investigations, cold cases and missing persons.

"Assistance from the public is often vital to solving crimes or locating missing or wanted individuals," said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations, in a press release. "The social media platforms, the toll-free number, and the online tip form are all easy ways to send us information that may solve a case or get a dangerous individual off the streets."

PSP Tips has information on nearly 100 cold case homicides, missing persons and other unsolved crimes, and police said new cases will be added frequently.

One of the cases currently posted is the 1973 homicide of 8-year-old Debbie Lynn Makel in Jefferson Township, Greene County.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop B – Waynesburg Barracks responded to a Homicide in Jefferson Township, Greene... Posted by PSP Tips on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Police said she rode the bus home from school the day she went missing. When her brothers got home, they found her belongings in the house, but she was nowhere in sight. Her body was found two days later covered by branches and brush less than 200 yards from her home, police said.

People can submit their tips anonymously if they want.

"Your tip could provide investigators with a long-awaited breakthrough that will finally bring closure and justice for the victim's families," police said.