Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 34-year-old Tyler Jay Ballengee

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BLACK LICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police troopers are searching for a missing Burrell Township man who was reported to have left his home on foot and has not returned.

Tyler Jay Ballengee, 34, of Black Lick, was reported missing after he left his home along Liekert Avenue in Burrell Township, Indiana County, on Jan. 14 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

tyler-jay-ballengee-34-missing-jan-16-2024.png
Pennsylvania State Police

Ballengee is described as a white, non-Hispanic male, listed at 5-foot-10 and approximately 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, long, dark brown hair, and a beard, according to a report from state police.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a maroon hooded sweatshirt, and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 9:30 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.