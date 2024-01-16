Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 34-year-old Tyler Jay Ballengee

BLACK LICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police troopers are searching for a missing Burrell Township man who was reported to have left his home on foot and has not returned.

Tyler Jay Ballengee, 34, of Black Lick, was reported missing after he left his home along Liekert Avenue in Burrell Township, Indiana County, on Jan. 14 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police

Ballengee is described as a white, non-Hispanic male, listed at 5-foot-10 and approximately 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, long, dark brown hair, and a beard, according to a report from state police.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a maroon hooded sweatshirt, and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911.